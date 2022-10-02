SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in southwest Sioux Falls that sent a man to the hospital.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday inside the Giliberto’s restaurant near 41st Street and Sertoma Avenue.

Police at the scene say the suspected shooter drove off and has not yet been located. He’s described as a Hispanic male.

Police did not know the condition of the shooting victim at this time.

We expect to learn more information about the shooting during Monday morning’s briefing by Sioux Falls police which will be live streamed on KELOLAND.com.