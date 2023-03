SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in downtown Sioux Falls.

Dalton Lane Bynum

Police say, the driver is in jail and the victim is hospitalized with serious injuries.

Witnesses got a description of the suspect and his pickup, and police were able to track him down and make an arrest.

23-year-old Dalton Bynum faces a handful of charges including DWI, vehicular battery and felony hit and run.

He is currently on probation for meth.