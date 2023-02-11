SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash from Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say around 3:30, Sioux Falls Police, Fire and Ambulance services were dispatched to the intersection of W. 8th street and N. Covell avenue for a crash.

Crews on scene found a motorcycle with two occupants had collided with a Mercedes SUV.

The male driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene. The female passenger was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

Both occupants of the motorcycle are Sioux Falls residents. Officials say they were not wearing helmets.

SFPD is leading the on-going investigation.