SHELDON, Iowa (KELO) — Officials in northwestern Iowa are looking into what caused a fatal fire in Sheldon Monday morning.

The Sheldon Fire Department says firefighters were called to a house fire in the western part of town around 1 a.m.

Crews arriving on scene found smoke and flames coming from an apartment building. Officials say firefighters tried to enter the apartment, but weren’t able to due to extreme heat and smoke. The fire department says Sanborn Fire was called for mutual aid, and they were able to get the fire under control.

Firefighters found a resident in a bedroom a short time later. Officials say an autopsy is being performed to identify the victim.

The fire also damaged neighboring apartments, resulting in 11 residents being displaced.

The Sheldon Fire Department says the fire is still under investigation and more information will be released when it’s available.