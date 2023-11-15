RAPID VALLEY, S.D. (KELO) — One female is dead and one male is hospitalized after a murder-attempted suicide according to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, November 13, law enforcement was called to a report of gunshots in the 4000 block of Gypsy Lane in Rapid Valley on the east side of Rapid City.

33-year-old Steven Custer of Rapid City and 32-year-old Mercades Dahlvang of Philip were found in the front yard of a residence with gunshot wounds.

They were both transported to the hospital where Dahlvang died. Custer remains hospitalized in critical condition from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Dahlvang and Custer were in a relationship and a domestic dispute fueled this incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Investigator Kylie Kintigh at the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 394-6115.