MIDLAND, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead following a single motorcycle crash Friday night.

A 64-year-old male was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson west on SD 34 northwest of Midland. He lost control of the motorcycle and entered the south ditch where he became separated from the vehicle.

He was taken by ambulance to the Pierre hospital and was pronounced dead. He was not wearing a helmet.

The name of the man has not been released pending notification of family.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.