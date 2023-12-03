HUTCHINSON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One person died Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Hutchinson County.

The person involved in the crash has not been released awaiting notification of the family.

Preliminary crash information states that a 2006 Pontiac G6 GT was traveling west on 237th Street near US 81, which transitions from pavement to gravel, when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled. It came to rest on the south side of the roadway. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

