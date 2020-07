DOUGLAS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – The Douglas County Sheriff confirms one person is dead in a plane crash just west of Parkston.

Sheriff Jon Coler says he was notified at about 11:30 Monday morning. He says it was a crop-spraying plane.

He says he is still on scene and that the FAA and NTSB are en route.

