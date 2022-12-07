CANTON, S.D (KELO) — A house fire in Canton left one person dead.

According to the Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Harold Timmerman, the fire was called in at 2:11 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters responded to the home in central Canton. By that time, fire had spread to the entire house.

The person’s body was recovered later that afternoon.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

KELOLAND News will be at the scene on Wednesday; look for updates to this story as more information is confirmed.