SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Tuesday night crash in Sioux County, Iowa left one person dead.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, at around 6 p.m. Emma Nibbelink, 18, of Luverne, Minnesota, was about three miles southwest of Hull heading south on Highway 75 when she drove onto the shoulder of the road.

ISP said the shoulder was covered in ice, and Nibbelink over-corrected and crossed the center line. At that time, a Chevy K2500 was heading north on Highway 75 and hit Nibbelink’s vehicle in the center of the lane.

Both vehicles ended up in the east ditch and came to a rest, according to ISP’s report.

Nibbelink was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to a local hospital by Hull Fire & Rescue. No injuries were listed for the driver of the K2500.