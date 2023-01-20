RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting Thursday night, according to the Rapid City Police Department.

Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick said it happened shortly after 10 p.m. MT.

Officers were in the area of Surfwood Drive and Maple Street when they engaged with a person. That person ran away and an officer chased them.

The officer and the person then got into a fight, and the officer attempted to use a taser, according to the department.

“At that point the individual he was chasing pointed a firearm at the police officer. The police officer fired upon the individual that pointed the gun at him,” Chief Hedrick said.

Officials have not released the name of the person killed. Chief Hedrick says that the officer was not hurt.

The investigation into the shooting is now in the hands of the South Dakota DCI.