DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead after an explosion northeast of Clear Lake.

According to the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office, the explosion happened outside the Tech Ord building around 2 p.m. Monday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officials say no one else was hurt in the incident.

Deuel County Sheriff, along with the South Dakota DCI and ATF, are investigating the incident.