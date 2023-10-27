SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A dead body was found by police near a crashed vehicle just outside of Spirit Lake.

The body was found in the east ditch of Highway 9/71, just southeast of Spirit Lake.

The body was identified as Casey Vietor, 52, of Spirit Lake, who died from injuries sustained in the single-vehicle crash.

Officials are still investigating the crash.

The Spirit Lake Police Department was assisted by the Okoboji Police Department, Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and Lakes Regional Healthcare.