Mellette County, S.D. (KELO) –– One person died early Saturday morning on Rodeo Road in White River, S.D.

The names of the persons involved have not been released pending notification of family members.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol indicated a 2016 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling eastbound on Rodeo Road. For unknown reasons, the passenger left the Suburban while it was still in motion.

The 30-year-old female driver of the Chevrolet Suburban was not injured.

The 33-year-old male passenger of the Chevrolet Suburban sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.