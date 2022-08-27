DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — One man died and two others were injured in an ATV crash south of Deadwood Friday, officials say.

Preliminary crash information shows that a 2020 Ranger XP100 ATV was eastbound of Experimental Forest Road when the vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a curve.

The vehicle rolled and the three occupants were thrown from the ATV.

The driver, a 51-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other male passengers, age 25 and 29, suffered minor injuries from the crash.

None of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.

The names of the occupants have not been released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.