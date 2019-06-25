Local News

1 dead, 2 injured in crash near Plankinton

By:

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 06:40 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 06:40 AM CDT

PLANKINTON, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a man has died as a result of injuries suffered in a crash near Plankinton last week.
    
A 79-year-old passenger died Monday as a result of Friday's crash which also injured the drivers of a pickup truck and SUV that collided on Highway 16.
    
The Highway Patrol says the pickup failed to yield after stopping at a stop sign. None of the three were wearing seat belts.
 

