1 dead, 2 injured in crash near Plankinton
PLANKINTON, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a man has died as a result of injuries suffered in a crash near Plankinton last week.
A 79-year-old passenger died Monday as a result of Friday's crash which also injured the drivers of a pickup truck and SUV that collided on Highway 16.
The Highway Patrol says the pickup failed to yield after stopping at a stop sign. None of the three were wearing seat belts.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
