1 dead, 2 injured in crash near Plankinton

UPDATE: Authorities have corrected their original press release and are now saying the SUV was the vehicle that field to yield.

PLANKINTON, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a man has died as a result of injuries suffered in a crash near Plankinton last week.
    
A 79-year-old passenger died Monday as a result of Friday’s crash which also injured the drivers of a pickup truck and SUV that collided on Highway 16.
    
The Highway Patrol says the pickup failed to yield after stopping at a stop sign. None of the three were wearing seat belts.
 

