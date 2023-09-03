Pennington County, S.D. (KELO) — One person died early this morning in a two-vehicle crash in Rapid City.

The names of the persons involved have not been released pending notification of family members.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol indicated that a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling southbound on Haines Avenue toward Patton Street. The Volkswagen Jetta was traveling at a high rate of speed with its headlights off. A marked Rapid City Police Department Dodge Durango was making a left turn into a parking lot and was struck by the Jetta.

The 26-year-old male driver of the Volkswagen Jetta sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Monument Health Rapid City.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 27-year-old female passenger of the Jetta sustained fatal injuries and was deceased at the scene.

She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 25-year-old male driver of the RCPD Dodge Durango patrol car sustained minor injuries.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.