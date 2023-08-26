Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

BERESFORD, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed and another injured in a tractor/car crash that happened Friday afternoon at about 1:30 p.m.

A 2023 John Deere tractor pulling a silage trailer was eastbound on 288th Street, nine miles north of Beresford. The tractor entered the intersection of 472nd Ave and collided with a 2008 Buick Lacrosse. The Lacrosse came to rest east of the intersection and caught fire.

The John Deere tractor-trailer rolled just east of the intersection and separated from the trailer. The driver of the tractor was ejected during the rollover.

The 74-year-old male driver of the Buick Lacrosse sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The 26-year-old male driver of the John Deere tractor was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of those involved have not been released pending notification of family.

288th Street is controlled by a stop sign at this intersection. SDHP is investigating the crash.