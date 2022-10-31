SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lottery ticket holders are hoping they’re in for a treat this Halloween night.

The Powerball jackpot is at an estimated one billion dollars, with a cash option of $497 million.

Lewis customer Deanna Bessey picked up two tickets ahead of the drawing.

“I normally don’t buy them on Monday, but I thought, boy, being it’s so high,” said Deanna Bessey of Sioux Falls.

Andi Larson grabbed one to share with her husband and several for friends.

“We keep trying every time someone doesn’t win, so we’re just really hoping it happens for us tonight. You get that good feeling when it gets this big. It’s gotta be me, right?” said Andi Larson of Sioux Falls.

As the Powerball jackpot has grown, Lewis at 69th and Louise has noticed more people coming in to get their tickets.

“There’s definitely people buying that maybe don’t buy because $1 billion, that’s a lot of money,” Lewis store manager Tyler Stolz said.

In fact, according to Powerball, this is the second time the Powerball jackpot has climbed to a billion dollars in its 30-year history.

It’s the fifth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

Ticket holders like Bessey are hoping it’s their time to cash in.

“Oh goodness….honestly, I would share, probably get a nice little condo of my own,” Bessey said.

She’ll find out if she’s a winner Monday night.

The drawing is at 9:59 PM CT.

Click here to view the winning numbers.

KELOLAND News will also announce them during the 10:00 news.