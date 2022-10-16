ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A man is facing drug and other charges following a traffic stop in Roberts County Saturday.

According to the Roberts County Sherriff’s Office, around 4:30 p.m. a deputy noticed a vehicle traveling 91 mph on 1-29 and conducted a traffic stop.

The car was searched and drugs were found. Officials say there were two children in the car who were unharmed.

The driver, Hazen Dumarce Jr., was arrested and faces numerous charges including possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, and contributing to the abuse-neglect-or delinquency of a child.