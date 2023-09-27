PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County sheriff’s office says an elderly person fell victim to a scam that resulted in the loss of over $100,000 in gold and currency.
Authorities eventually arrested Abdul Mohammed.
Investigators say he was caught after posing as a member of law enforcement, demanding money to remove warrants.
Deputies say Mohammed is not a South Dakota resident.
Law enforcement is still working to determine where he lives.
He faces a list of charges including grand theft, theft by deception and abuse of an elder adult.