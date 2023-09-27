PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County sheriff’s office says an elderly person fell victim to a scam that resulted in the loss of over $100,000 in gold and currency.

Authorities eventually arrested Abdul Mohammed.

Investigators say he was caught after posing as a member of law enforcement, demanding money to remove warrants.

Deputies say Mohammed is not a South Dakota resident.

Law enforcement is still working to determine where he lives.

He faces a list of charges including grand theft, theft by deception and abuse of an elder adult.