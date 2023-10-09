YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A Yankton man was arrested, accused of an assault that sent another man to the hospital.

Yankton Police say officers were called to the 100 block of East 3rd Street just after 1 a.m. Sunday for a report of an injured and unconscious man.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials say his condition is unknown at this time.

During the investigation, authorities learned that the victim was assaulted. 23-year-old Caleb List was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault.