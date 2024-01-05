ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. (KELO) – Four aircrew on an Air Force B-1B Lancer were able to safely eject when the bomber crashed while attempting to land at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

It happened around 5:50 p.m. MT Thursday.

Three of the aircrew were treated on base for minor injuries and released. The 28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs office said Friday one Airman is currently being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the aircrew and their families as they recover from this event,” Col. Derek Oakley, 28th Bomb Wing commander, said in a news release about the crash. “It is important that we support each other as we work to learn more about what occurred.”

The Air Force will conduct an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. The public affairs office says additional information will be released as it becomes available.