SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District has received a $1.2 million grant to support after-school care at four elementary schools.

The grant will help more students access mentoring and tutoring along with science, art and music programs and sports.

The schools include the Immersion Center at Jane Addams, Anne Sullivan, Garfield and Laura B. Anderson.

Parents and Guardians will soon receive more information about enrolling their child in after-school activities.