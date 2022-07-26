SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Big news for the Washington Pavilion and we mean big, as in the form of a check.

Tuesday the Pavilion received the largest single donation in its history, $1.2 million and it came from a Wakonda, South Dakota native.

The $1.2 million dollar donation came from the estate of this woman, Patricia Knutson, who passed away two years ago at the age of 71.

Knutson spent a lot of time here at the Kirby Science Discovery Center with two little girls, who she deeply cared for and that’s what inspired her to leave a legacy gift.

“It was these two little girls that Patricia would bring to the Kirby Science Discovery Center here at the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science for fun,” Smith said. “Clearly those experiences left and impression on Patricia and hopefully those two little girls as well.”

The Pavilion already has plans for the $1.2 million. It’ll be used in the Kirby Science Discovery Center, but they’re not ready yet to disclose how the money will be spent. An announcement will come later.

To put it into perspective, this donation is almost equal to all the donations made to the Pavilion in a single year.

“Legacy gifts in themselves tell so much about the individuals who give them, they tell the story what their passions were what they valued,” DeGraff said.

And what Patricia valued was an appreciation to the arts and science and making others happy.

“What is so amazing in my opinion about legacy gifts is that they are left for others to enjoy,” DeGraff said.

Smith says all the things the Pavilion offers on a daily basis wouldn’t be possible without donations like this, but even smaller amounts.



To learn more about estate and planned giving, go to the Pavilion’s web site.