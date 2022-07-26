SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Washington Pavilion received its largest single donation today in its history.

The estate of former Sioux Falls resident Patricia Knutson donated more than $1.2 million to the Kirby Science Discovery Center.

The gift was stipulated in Knutson’s will, according to Pavilion officials. The donation is for the Kirby Science Discovery Center but there are no restrictions or stipulations as to how it is used in the science discovery center, the Pavilion said in a news release.

“We can’t wait for our members and the community to see the exciting things we have in store for these dollars over the coming year,” Pavilion chief operating officer Kerri DeGraff said in a news release.

Details of the plans will be announced in the coming months.