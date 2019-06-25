$500,000 in grant money awarded to KELOLAND communities to combat West Nile
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) -- As the summer season heats up, communities across KELOLAND are getting some help in the fight against the West Nile virus.
More than 200 South Dakota cities, counties and tribes will share in $500,000 in grants to help control mosquitoes and prevent West Nile. According to the State Department of Health, South Dakota has a disproportionately high number of cases compared to other states.
Communities will receive grant money based on the population and its history of human West Nile cases through 2018.
