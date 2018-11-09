Local News

$1M Mega Millions Winner Claims Prize In Iowa

By:

Posted: Nov 09, 2018 11:23 AM CST

Updated: Nov 09, 2018 11:23 AM CST

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - An Illinois man has claimed the $1 million prize he won the same day someone else won $1.54 billion in the Mega Millions lottery game.
    
Iowa Lottery officials say 73-year-old Bob Hollenback, of Milan, Illinois, bought the ticket at a Hy-Vee gas station in Davenport. He said Thursday he already had a ticket for the Oct. 23 drawing, but something told him to go ahead and buy another.
    
It matched the first five numbers drawn but missed on the Mega Ball number. Another ticket bought in South Carolina matched all the numbers for the jackpot.
    
He and his wife, Jeanne, say they plan to share the winnings with family, take a trip and buy some land.
 

