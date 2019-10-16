Lawsuit: Worthington police left man with internal bleeding

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (AP) – An Iowa man who was arrested by Worthington police in January is suing the city and the police department, alleging his encounter with officers left him with four broken ribs and internal bleeding.

Thirty-three-year-old Kelvin Rodriguez of Sheldon, Iowa, filed his excessive force lawsuit Monday.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota says after Rodriguez was injured, he begged for medical attention. He was eventually rushed to a hospital by helicopter and required multiple surgeries.

The city’s attorney says they received the lawsuit Tuesday and had no immediate comment.

The lawsuit also names Officer Mark Riley and civilian Evan Eggers, who was riding along, as defendants. Messages left with Riley and Eggers were not returned to The Associated Press.

Rodriguez was never charged with a crime stemming from his arrest.