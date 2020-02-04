Lawmakers looking at scholarship to to keep students in South Dakota

A good education can be priceless, but a lot of students go broke trying to pay for it. That’s why some South Dakota lawmakers are trying to make college more affordable and keep students in state. There’s legislation that would set up the Dakota Promise Scholarship. The scholarship would be for students who qualify for federal Pell Grants. Those are students who are high-achievers, but come from lower income families.

It’s not unusual to find Jaekob Olson with a computer.

“It’s always been something that has kind of interested me,” Olson said.

The 21-year-old Dakota State University student is studying Network Administration and security. When he graduates, he could help companies protect themselves against data breeches.

“I feel like all these big exploits that happen to big companies, knowing how to protect other companies would be really interesting to me,” Olson said.

Olson says he has some loans to help pay tuition.

“Everything starts to add up,” Olson said.

For students who can’t afford college, the cost can quickly take away someone’s options. That’s why Representative Tim Reed from Brookings is supporting Senate Bill 72. He says establishing a needs-based scholarship should be a priority.

“I think it’s a great scholarship, because we don’t want to lose those really qualified students that may not be able to afford an in-state school,” Reed said.

According to the bill’s language, part of the scholarship would come from the state. The state would pitch in $1,250 and a South Dakota university (where the student is going) would match that to equal $2,500 per school year for students who qualify. Reed says this type of scholarship would help keep students and workers in South Dakota.

“A lot of companies in South Dakota can’t grow because they don’t have the needed work force,” Reed said.

Olson hopes it happens.

“Because it’d give people that want to take the next step in their life the opportunity to,” Olson said.

Reed expects the Senate Appropriations Committee will look at the Dakota Promise bill. Right now, the legislation lists South Dakota setting aside $2 million in its general fund. Reed says lawmakers will have to decide if that’s feasible.