Kobe Bryant dies in Calabasas-area helicopter crash

ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Gloria was also on the plane. The two were traveling to a basketball game, along with another player and parent.

Sources: Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant has died after the helicopter he was in crashed on a hillside in the Calabasas area on Sunday morning, officials say.

The 41-year-old athlete was one of five occupants who did not survive the fiery incident in the 4200 block of Las Virgenes Road.