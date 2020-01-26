 

Kobe Bryant dies in Calabasas-area helicopter crash

ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Gloria was also on the plane. The two were traveling to a basketball game, along with another player and parent.

Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant has died after the helicopter he was in crashed on a hillside in the Calabasas area on Sunday morning, officials say.

The 41-year-old athlete was one of five occupants who did not survive the fiery incident in the 4200 block of Las Virgenes Road.

