Kim’s weight loss journey

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than four years ago a local woman started her journey to live a healthier life. After being diagnosed with diabetes, Kim Wahl decided to join a gym, but that’s just the start of her story.

After being diagnosed with diabetes, Kim Wahl decided it was time to make a change. She stepped into the gym weighing 343 pounds, with a goal of losing 193 pounds.

“I had a goal. I talked to my doctor and we both agreed with a weight that we both felt comfortable with and so I knew I had a lot of weight to lose,” Wahl said.

Her journey hasn’t been easy, but now years of hard work is paying off. With the help of personal trainer Brendan Harberts, Wahl is less than 10 pounds away from her goal weight– losing 185 pounds.

“I feel better now then I did in my 30s,” Wahl said.

“Kim’s transformation is easily the biggest transformation I’ve ever had as a personal trainer,” Harberts said.

But her transformation didn’t happen overnight.

“We had to start very slow I think our first session, which was an hour and then we did 3 or 4 things and then we slowly built from there. Her biggest thing was mobility, balance, just being able to get back the function that she had lost,” Harberts said.

Wahl’s diet underwent a big transformation too, saying goodbye to sweets and drive-thrus.

“Ice cream was the biggest thing. I ate a lot of ice cream before, a lot of sweets. So, a lot of cutting out the sugary foods and of course fast food,” Wahl said.

She says her health has changed dramatically, with diabetes no longer being an issue. She says the transformation has given her a new life, and with that, her goal has changed too.

“My focus has shifted really, from weight loss to just maintaining my good health so I can enjoy life,” Wahl said.

“Kim on day one to now is a completely different person. She was very nervous when she first came to the gym. She was very timid; she didn’t really talk to anybody and I could tell even with me she was a little bit timid. And now Kim is just, she knows everybody. She says hi to everybody, gives hugs to everybody and everybody knows her and loves her,” Harberts said.

“If anybody has a lot of weight to lose, or even a little, you’re worth the investment in your health… and just, go for it,” Wahl said.

Since losing the weight, Wahl says she also ran in multiple 5Ks, gone on vacation and even volunteers.