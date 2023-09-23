SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s all you need to know for news and weather on the first Saturday of fall:

The trial for a man accused of “murder for hire” has been postponed when the defense expert refused to testify.

A witness reported a parachutist that deployed an emergency chute in northwest Deerfield Lake Friday afternoon.

Whether or not it’s raining, you can duck inside to one of these fall festivals across the state.

It will be a wet weekend on Saturday, September 23. Storms are in effect and will bring rain, thunder and a chance for hail.

