Sioux Falls, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, July 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The driver of a car is in the hospital after crashing into an old church building near downtown Sioux Falls last night.

Minnehaha County authorities have identified the man killed in last weekend’s shooting near Hartford.

The Rapid City Police Department opened its newest Substation on Knollwood Drive on the North side of town.

Sioux Falls residents remember former prime minister Shinzo Abe

The South Dakota 211 Helpline will be joining crisis centers across the country to activate their new phone line starting next week.

Recent weather has taken a toll on ag producer’s mental health. What some resources are doing to help.

