An incest victim shares her story. What it’s like living in the same city as her father, who is now free.

Incest victim comes face-to-face with father

No one has claimed the nation’s fourth largest jackpot ever yet.

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $790-million

Hiking is a great way to enjoy the outdoors. What you need to know to stay safe while out on the trails.

Hiking safety starts with knowing where you are going

South Dakota School for the Deaf students participated in a workshop focusing on golf.

School for the Deaf students share their new love of golf

Broadway shows and concerts are top revenue sources for the Washington Pavilion in downtown Sioux Falls.
It may even break a record for Broadway subscriptions this year, and looks to expand into concert hosting as well.

Is the Pavilion ready to book concerts on its own?

A large swarm of mayflies tried taking over a baseball game in Dell Rapids.

Mayflies swarm Dell Rapids baseball game

KELOLAND kids are learning the recipe for entrepreneurship thanks to a summer camp.

Kids learn business skills at Lemonade Camp

