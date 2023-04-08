SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sunday morning, The 2023 Master’s Tournament will begin at 7:30 a.m. on KELOXTRA and run uninterrupted until it’s conclusion. On KELO-TV, The Master’s will run from 8 to 10.

At 10 a.m., Catholic Mass will air on KELO-TV followed by Celebrate Church’s service at 11.

