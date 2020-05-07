Justice Department is dropping Flynn’s Trump-Russia case

FILE – In this July 10, 2018, file photo, former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves the federal courthouse in Washington, following a status hearing. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Justice Department says it’s dropping its criminal case against President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser Michael Flynn. That’s according to a court filing Thursday obtained by The Associated Press.

Trump quickly celebrating the decision and said he hoped a “big price” would be paid by those who had brought it. The case was brought by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Prosecutors said Flynn had lied to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador in a January 2017 interview. Flynn became a key cooperator for Mueller’s probe into ties between Russia and Trump’s campaign.