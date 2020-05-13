Breaking News
Five new COVID-19 related deaths announced Tuesday

Judge: US not unreasonably delaying virus relief for tribes

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Court Gavel

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) – A federal judge says the U.S. Treasury Department is not unreasonably delaying the release of coronavirus relief funding to Native American tribes.

The department is tasked with disbursing $8 billion to tribes that was included in a relief package approved in late March.

Payments didn’t start going out until more than a week after the April 26 deadline set by Congress. Despite that, the federal judge rejected an assertion that the Treasury secretary was “twiddling his thumbs.” The judge’s ruling comes in a case tribal nations filed against the federal government to force the release of the entire $8 billion.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests