Judge denies new trial for man in Sydney Loofe death

WILBER, Neb. (AP) – A man convicted of killing a 24-year-old Lincoln woman won’t get a new trial.

Aubrey Trail had cited irregularities at the trial that ended with his being found guilty of murdering Sydney Loofe in November 2017.

One reason Trail’s attorney gave for seeking a new trial was that his client slashed his own throat in the courtroom.

In rejecting a request for a mistrial after the verdict, the judge said a defendant can’t cause his own mistrial. The same judge echoed that decision Monday in rejecting Trail’s bid for a new trial.

Trail’s girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, is also charged in Loofe’s death and is awaiting trial.