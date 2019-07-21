The show must go on: JazzFest plays on despite setbacks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The show must go on. That’s what the Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society says despite some setbacks to this year’s JazzFest.

“We’re going, and in the background we’ve got a rockin tuba, so we’re going,” executive director of Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society Trygve Fredrickson said.

The second day of performances were postponed to 3 in the afternoon after severe weather caused damage to the festival.

A headline group also had to cancel their performance.

“We’ve had a few setbacks this year, but the show must go on. We’ve got too much to go for, this is our big fundraiser,” Fredrickson said.

Despite these setbacks, organizers are hoping for a strong finish to this year’s jazz festival.

“I think people have got the news that it’s 3 o’clock and they’re starting to fill in real well,” Fredrickson said.

Crowds of people still made it out to enjoy some live music.

“There aren’t very many festivals that are offered that are free to the public. We like to support JazzFest because of the fact that they do offer it for people to come free,” Janet Boyd said.

NATHAN FINSTER: What about it’s cool?

“The music at night mostly,” Jace Sanow said.

NATHAN FINSTER: What do you like about JazzFest?

“Last year I got to play Mike Zito’s guitar, and it’s just fun,” Damion Otten said.

This is the 28th year the festival has been going on in Sioux Falls.