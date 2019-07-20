Keeping more than one kind of cool at JazzFest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heat is on at JazzFest as the annual tradition kicks off Friday at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls. There are a number of ways to stay as cool as you can, but it’s not just about temperature and fluids.

Deborah is at JazzFest in Sioux Falls for the first time. Ironically enough with this heat, she’s from Phoenix, Arizona.

“I was looking for a sight to see- I’m trying to see all 50 states, and I have to see a point of interest, and this is it,” Deborah said.

For Susan Cross of Chancellor, South Dakota, it’s far from her first time here.

“I come every year, I look forward to it all year long, and I just really dig the music,” Cross said.

There’s more than one way to fight the heat out here.

“The hat, and liquids, and standing in the shade here,” Cross said.

“I’m staying in the shade, I have my water, and … this nice gentleman gave me some ice, I doused myself with some ice water,” Ciarra Bell of Sioux Falls said.

But at JazzFest this year, it’s not just about trying to stay physically cool. If this whole scene is just too much, there’s the JazzFest Chill Tent.

“We realize that there’s a lot of stuff goes on here, and a lot of good stuff, and people get overheated, they get overheated emotionally as well as physically,” Jim Kellar with the National Alliance on Mental Illness said. “This is a good place for them to come and sit down and just chill out.”

If you need to cool your nerves while still staying within earshot of the music, you can chill out here.

“The chill tent is an attitude, but we do have some stuff,” Kellar said. “First of all we have nice people here to talk to you you, there’s coloring books in there, there’s fans, there’s places to sit, there’s even places to lay down.”