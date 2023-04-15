TOKYO (Associated Press) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been evacuated unharmed after someone threw an explosive device at a campaign event in a western port city.

Kishida was visiting Saikazaki port in Wakayama prefecture on Saturday to suport his ruling party’s candidate in a local election.

The explosion occurred just before he was to begin his speech. No injuries were reported.

Police wrestled a suspect to the ground as screaming bystanders scrambled to get away and smoke filled the air.

The incident comes only nine months after former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated while delivering a campaign speech in the western city of Nara. The assassination shocked the nation and a subsequent investigation found holes in Abe’s security.