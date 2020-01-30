Jail inmate dies, warden talks safety protocol

We’re learning new details about jail safety after an inmate hanged himself and died. Travis Walter was in the Minnehaha County jail, facing multiple child pornography charges. The jail warden says the 40-year-old hanged himself Sunday morning in his cell. Paramedics took him to the hospital, where he died yesterday.

Right now, warden Mike Mattson isn’t saying what Walter used to hang himself. Also, the coroner hasn’t officially declared the cause of death. Mattson says Walter wasn’t on suicide watch, and someone checked on him every half hour.

Police arrested Walter on Friday, after someone claimed to see suspicious images on a cell phone. He was facing four counts of possessing, manufacturing or distributing child pornography. Police said at the time, at least one of the victims was local and that more charges were possible.

Mattson says, when authorities brought Walter in, he didn’t indicate he was considering harming himself and that’s why he wasn’t on suicide watch.

“Our general population inmates, they get checked every 30 minutes. If somebody is on suicide precaution status, those checks increase to every 15 minutes,” Mattson said.

Mattson says there’s a three-tier screening process when someone is booked into jail.

“Where the arresting officer has an opportunity to ask the arrestee questions on self-harm. Then our booking staff, they ask those questions as well. And then everybody that comes into our jail goes through a medical screening,” Mattson said.

If someone does indicate self-harm, Mattson says staff makes a few adjustments to try to keep an inmate safe.

“They would get a tear-resistant gown, they get a tear-resistant mattress, tear-resistant blanket,” Mattson said.

Mattson says Walter’s death won’t affect policy, and doesn’t foresee any changes to how staff does things. Travis’s family declined an on-camera interview with KELOLAND News.