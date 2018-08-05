Iowa, Neighboring States Take Advantage Of Sales Tax Holiday

by: Associated Press

Iowa’s annual sales tax holiday is wrapping up as people across the state – and plenty from neighboring states like Nebraska and Missouri – scramble to get their back-to-school shopping done.

The holiday is held the first Friday and Saturday in August, and exempts sales tax on clothing and footwear items priced under $100. The exemption ends at midnight Saturday.

Sales tax in Iowa ranges from 6 cents to 7 cents on every dollar, depending on location. So, shoppers spending $200 on clothes and shoes in Iowa this Friday and Saturday would save between $12 and $14 they would normally have to pay in sales tax.

The exemption does not include back-to-school supplies, like backpacks, notebooks, calculators or sporting equipment.

