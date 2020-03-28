Iowa health officials announce 64 additional cases of COVID-19, brings state total to 298

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) announces 64 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total of for a total of 298 cases.

The IDPH said a previously identified positive case in Black Hawk County is not from Iowa.

According to the IDPH, the 64 new cases of the coronavirus are:

Benton County – one adult (18-40 years)

Boone County – one adult (18-40 years)

Buchanan County – one older adult (61-80 years)

Cedar County – one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Cerro Gordo County – one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Dallas County – four adults (18-40 years), two middle-aged (41-60 years)

Dubuque County – one middle-aged (41-60 years), two older adults (61-80 years), one elderly adult (81+)

Fayette County – one adult (18-40 years)

Harrison County – one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Jasper County – one adult (18-40 years)

Johnson County – one adult (18-40 years), one middle-aged adult (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Keokuk County – one adult (18-40 years)

Linn County – six adults (18-40 years), five middle-aged adults (41-60 years), three older adults (61-80 years)

Marshall County – one adult (18-40 years), three middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Muscatine County – one adult (18-40 years), two middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Polk County – four adults (18-40 years), four middle-aged (41-60 years), three older adults (61-80 years), one elderly adult (81+)

Poweshiek County – one adult (18-40 years)

Scott County – two adults (18-40 years), one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Shelby County – one older adult (61-80 years)

Tama County – two adults (18-40 years), one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Taylor County – one adult (18-40 years)

There are 159 are women and 139 are men in the state with the virus.

For the full list of cases by age groups, see below:

Child ages 0-17: 1

Adult ages 18-40: 83

Middle-Aged ages 41-60: 106

Older Adult ages 61-80: 94

Elderly ages 81 and over: 14

Out of Iowa’s total cases of COVID-19, 46 are currently hospitalized, 15 are discharged and recovering, 142 have not been hospitalized, and three have died.

There have been a total of 4,375 negative tests as of March 28 that includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

The state has started to share the number of negative tests that are conducted at outside labs and providing more information on the conditions of those infected with the virus.

Here’s the full list of all the counties in Iowa that have at least one positive case of COVID-19:

Johnson – 61

Polk – 40

Linn – 36

Dallas – 15

Dubuque – 12

Washington – 11

Muscatine – 10

Scott – 10

Harrison – 8

Tama – 8

Allamakee – 7

Black Hawk – 6

Cedar – 6

Marshall – 5

Poweshiek – 5

Benton – 4

Cerro Gordo – 4

Hancock – 3

Jasper – 3

Pottawattamie – 3

Woodbury – 3

Buchanan – 2

Fayette – 2

Henry – 2

Mahaska – 2

Monona -2

Page – 2

Sioux – 2

Story – 2

Winneshiek – 2

Adair – 1

Appanoose – 1

Boone – 1

Butler – 1

Carroll – 1

Clayton – 1

Clinton – 1

Des Moines – 1

Dickinson – 1

Hardin – 1

Iowa – 1

Keokuk – 1

Kossuth – 1

Montgomery – 1

Shelby – 1

Taylor – 1

Wapello – 1

Warren – 1

Webster – 1

Wright – 1

There’s a public hotline for Iowans with questions about COVID-19 that’s available 24/7 by calling 211 or 1-800-244-7431.

Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and can be seen on SiouxlandProud.com and on KCAU 9 News Facebook page.