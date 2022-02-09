SIOUX CENTER, IOWA (KELO) — In a few days a Northwest Iowa couple will fly to Los Angeles to watch their son play in the Super Bowl.

Christian Rozeboom of Sioux Center now plays for the Rams who will take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The former SDSU Jackrabbit plays linebacker we will most likely be seen flying around the field on special teams. For his parents Arlyn and Beth it’s still hard to believe.

“Every time I think about it, I kind of have to pinch myself,” said Arlyn.

We caught up with them at the Sioux Center High School and asked them how Christian is doing with all the pressure that comes with Super Bowl Sunday.

“He is very even-tempered and he just does a great job with whatever is thrown at him. You really can’t tell if he’s nervous or not, because he’s just steady, whatever the circumstances,” said Arlyn.

10 members of Christian’s family will be going to the game, including his two older brothers who of course, take credit for toughening him up.

As if Christian doesn’t have enough on his mind, being in the Super Bowl creates all sorts of unexpected situations.

“Well actually last night he called and only one of us gets to go on the field after the game and we had to decide who it was, both of us cannot so she graciously offered it to me,” said Arlyn.

One way to pick Christian out on the field is his long hair.

“Well, he does have nice hair,” said his mom Beth. “I don’t know how all that started, it started his very first year at SDSU, and then he thought about cutting it but then when he was getting more interest from agents and teams they said no you need to keep it because it’s what is getting you noticed right now so he’s just kept it.”

Arlyn and Beth say he’s been blessed with good coaches from pee wee football to high school to SDSU. And they tell us the support from the community has been overwhelming. Without a doubt, there are a lot more Rams fans in Northwest Iowa than ever before.

Tom: Arlyn you played on a National Championship team, so you know how hard this is, how proud are you of him?

“I couldn’t be prouder, like I said before I have to pinch myself to make sure it’s not just a dream,” he said.

“We know how hard he’s and some of it obviously is just God given ability but a lot of it is just his own perseverance and working hard,” said Beth

“I don’t know if I can come up with the right words to describe it but it’s awesome,” said Arlyn.

Tom: So who are you rooting for in the Super Bowl?

“There’s only one team that’s playing right?” Arlyn said as he chuckled.