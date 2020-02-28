Woman’s fight to prove citizenship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News has reported on a lot of stories over the years, but never one quite like this.

A Sioux Falls woman had no reason to ever think she wasn’t a U.S. citizen until she went to renew her driver’s license a few years ago and was denied.

Eva Mott has a Social Security number; she pays taxes and she votes in elections. But she can’t get a driver’s license. She asked KELOLAND Investigates to look into the bureaucratic mess she’s been dealing with for the last few years.

In 2009, South Dakota implemented the REAL ID Act, which requires more documentation to get a driver’s license. Mott brought in her German birth certificate and other documents, but was told that wasn’t enough to get a South Dakota license. “‘Well, you’re not an American citizen. It shows here you are a German citizen.’ I said, ‘What?’ I thought it was a big joke, really I did,” Mott said. But it was no joke and all off Mott’s attempts to get it corrected have failed. While she was born in Germany, she came to the U.S. with her American Serviceman father and her naturalized mother when she was just a year old. To determine if a South Dakota driver license or identification card is REAL ID-compliant, look for a white star within a gold circle in the upper right hand corner.





Angela Kennecke: Do you consider yourself an American citizen?

Mott: Yes, absolutely. I can’t speak German. I wouldn’t know what to do if I had to go back to Germany. It’s dumb. It’s stupid.

Kennecke: Has this country let you down?

Mott: I think so, yeah. I really do. I think so