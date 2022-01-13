Widow shares toll of gun violence

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In June of 2018, a man who had recently been let out of prison for attempted murder and rape in Minnesota, shot and killed a Sioux Falls man.

Ramon Smith pulled out a gun in his apartment parking lot and shot three people. Larry Carr Junior died from his injuries.

Now his widow is sitting down with KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke to talk about what happened that day and why she says Smith should never have been out on parole.

“He does not deserve to have the same rights that I have. He doesn’t deserve to have freedom. You took a life. And now for the rest of my family’s life, we have to miss the main person in our life that we loved so dearly,” widow of murder victim, Tenessa Carr said.

Tenessa’s daughter, Christina, was charged with accessory to a felony in the case after she fled the scene. Tenessa explains the huge toll gun violence has taken on her family in Thursday night’s KELOLAND News Investigation at 10 p.m.