Why two clinics and labs test providers in Sioux Falls are closed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some patients are wondering why a pair of clinics and lab test providers in Sioux Falls locked their doors.

Quick Health Urgent Care on 2709 East 26th Street and the one located at 7600 South Louise Avenue are both closed.

Those clinics also house testing labs called Any Lab Test Now.

Signs on the windows of the Louise location say “Quick Health Urgent Care Clinic is closed effective immediately 12/06/2019.”



The signs also say Any Lab Test Now will be located at 2709 East 26th Street, which is where the second Quick Health Urgent Care is located.



KELOLAND News traveled to that address Friday and found more signs on the windows, this time saying “We are currently closed to facilitate moving. We are in the process of consolidating operations under new ownership to improve our services.”



A former employee of Quick Health Urgent Care said they learned of the closures a week ago. The person also said the news came as a shock.



Another former employee told KELOLAND News some of their co-workers’ checks had bounced.



KELOLAND News obtained an e-mail sent to employees by Quick Health Urgent Care Clinical Director Pat Heitkamp, saying quote, “There are simply too many obstacles that currently exist to continue operations.”

Heitkamp told KELOLAND News they were were forced to cease operations because of an electronic billing and medical records company. They’re attorneys call the company’s actions malicious and unethical.

You can read the full statement below:

“We built three amazing medical service organizations over the last 25 years, many serving the uninsured and underserved. Due to the performance of a local medical billing and electronic medical records company, we were forced to cease operations. We are in active litigation with the local medical billing company and our attorneys describe the actions of this company as malicious and unethical. We have since learned that there are other clinics across the country that have experienced the same issues and some also have been forced to close.”